Your Stories Investigation: San Diego package thief's twist makes the crime even worse

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — So-called "porch pirates" aren't new in San Diego, but one is turning online shopping, for some, into a nasty trick.

A man was recently caught on camera swapping delivered packages with empty ones.

In the security footage, you can see the thief approach a home in Bird Rock. What you can't see is him walking up to the front door, stealing two packages, then leaving an empty one behind.

"It's the principle," said the homeowner who asked not to be identified. "It's frustrating that I don't feel like I can have packages delivered to my house.

"He drove past my house, but then you can see him backing up and not even parking properly - probably so he has a quick getaway."

It happened June 29 in middle of the afternoon.

At first, the homeowner didn't realize anything had been stolen until she called to ask about her items -sewing supplies - days after they were supposed to be delivered.

"When I called the company and found out they were delivered, then I realized, 'oh, he stole my packages and he left her empty package,'" said the homeowner.

The homeowner located the person named on the package left behind; it turned out the same thing happened to her.

"So, we thought, 'why would we receive this?' And my husband noticed a man was getting into his car and driving away," said the other victim Marlana Witt.

After images from the security footage were uploaded to NextDoor.com more people in the Pacific Beach and La Jolla areas came forward with stories possibly involving the same man.

"In a short period of time, I learned of at least five other people," said the original homeowner who spoke to News 8.

Victims said they believe the thief followed a delivery truck.

As for why he leaves empty packages, their theory? So, he doesn't look suspicious.

At least one police report has been filed.

With the crime caught on camera, as well as the man's license plate, some are wondering why he can't be stopped.

"They've got video, or a picture of him doing this act, so I would think they could do something," said the Bird Rock homeowner.