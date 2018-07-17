Zevely Zone: Meet the 'Tiki Lady'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — At some point in life, many people stop worrying about what other people think - and only do what makes them happy.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Oceanside to meet one such person - the "Tiki Lady" - and visit her "Gnome House."
An Alpine man is giving new meaning to the words, "neighborhood watch." In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff walks, climbs and shoots a military tribute with Terry Ulmer.
One week ago Wednesday, America celebrated another birthday - and for one Rancho Bernardo woman the party never stopped.
Six weeks ago Tuesday, a mastiff named rain ran away from her home in Rancho Sante Fe. But instead of giving up hope, the search for this dog is growing.
It's a San Diego tradition: the 65th annual Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament returns to Fiesta Island this weekend. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how two "hall of fame" players fell in love with the sport - and each other.
If you have never heard of The Noble Experiment - that's the whole point. It's a secret bar with no sign out front.
You hear a lot about restaurants opening, then going out of business. But have you heard about a restaurant opening and never closing? Ever!?