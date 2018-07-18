Leilani Magno: Chula Vista teen killed in hit-and-run honored

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of friends and family on Tuesday gathered to celebrate the short but powerful life of a Chula Vista teen killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Hours before the ‘celebration of life’ for 17-year-old Leilani Magno, the man accused of taking that precious life in a tragic hit-and-run accident appeared in court. He remains at the Central Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Leilani, or Lani, was an honors graduate of Eastlake High School where stood out in the classroom and on the track. Lani would have turned 18-years-old later this month. She was getting ready to begin her freshman year at UC Irvine this fall where she planned to study medicine.

"She was just a great kid. I mean, that is what makes it even harder. This world is so messed up. We need a lot more people like her, and then, she is taken away in this manner,” said Marcos Rico, Lani's uncle.

On July 8th, while jogging on a sidewall near Scobee Park in Chula Vista, Lani was struck from behind by the driver of a pick-up truck who fled the scene. Lani was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Chula Vista police said that one day later, 47-year-old George Espinoza, a tennis coach at Mater Dei High School turned himself in.

Espinosa has pleaded not guilty. Lani’s loved ones continue to struggle to comprehend their loss, struggle to find forgiveness for whomever is ultimately responsible.

“I struggle with that in my heart. I know she is such a lovely angel that she would want us to forgive him and try to find happiness somewhere in this life, but still, it is hard,” said Rico.

George Espinosa faces two felony counts: hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter. He is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday, July 25th.