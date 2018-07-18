Leilani Magno: Chula Vista teen killed in hit-and-run honored

A woman who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from the San Diego area to Santa Clarita was pulled from the vehicle and taken into custody Tuesday night on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway.
Protesters on Tuesday made their way into a National City Council meeting to demand answers over the death of Earl McNeil.
Hundreds of friends and family on Tuesday gathered to celebrate the short but powerful life of a Chula Vista teen killed in a hit-and-run crash.
The weather often plays a role in health trends, and our current hot, humid conditions are no exception. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said some of the most common issues are nothing more than skin deep.
A downtown bar in San Diego is facing backlash after it promoted a party to celebrate Comic-Con attendees leaving San Diego after the convention ends.
In February 2018, the City of San Diego admitted more than 300 water customers had been overcharged due to human error.
Residents across the San Diego region are reporting an increase of coyote sightings around their homes.
At some point in life, many people stop worrying about what other people think - and only do what makes them happy.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
So-called "porch pirates" aren't new in San Diego, but one is turning online shopping, for some, into a nasty trick. A man was recently caught on camera swapping delivered packages with empty ones.