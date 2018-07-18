Woman leads CHP on chase across three counties

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from the San Diego area to Santa Clarita was pulled from the vehicle and taken into custody Tuesday night on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway.

The chase began about 7:30 p.m. on the westbound state Route 52, approaching state Route 125 in Santee when officers tried to pull the driver of a Nissan Rogue SUV over for speeding, according to Officer M. Bailey with the California Highway Patrol's San Diego Office.

The pursuit traveled north for nearly three hours before the driver stopped the SUV in the middle lanes of the Golden State (5) Freeway near Magic Mountain Parkway.

Throughout the chase, the driver used her turn signals when changing lanes.

KCAL9 reported the driver may not have been the registered owner of the SUV.