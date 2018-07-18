Pedestrian struck and killed, snarls traffic on I-805 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian struck and killed, snarls traffic on I-805

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday on northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers closed all lanes of the northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue around 4:30 a.m. as well as the eastbound and westbound State Route 54 connector to northbound Interstate 805. Traffic was diverted to I-5 via the 54.

Traffic was backed up to Telegraph Canyon and L Street exit in Chula Vista, according to authorities. 

As of 7 a.m., two lanes on northbound I-805 have reopened just south of Imperial Avenue.

