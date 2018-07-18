Pedestrian struck and killed, snarls traffic on I-805

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday on northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.
Officers closed all lanes of the northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue around 4:30 a.m. as well as the eastbound and westbound State Route 54 connector to northbound Interstate 805. Traffic was diverted to I-5 via the 54.
Traffic was backed up to Telegraph Canyon and L Street exit in Chula Vista, according to authorities.
As of 7 a.m., two lanes on northbound I-805 have reopened just south of Imperial Avenue.
Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »
Update: Westbound SR-54 connector to NB I-805 open. #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 18, 2018
Update: Far right lane is open on NB I-805 just south of Imperial Ave. #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 18, 2018
Lane opens up N 805 @ Imperial after fatal ax @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @CHP_San_Diego more lanes within the hour pic.twitter.com/Q2eAxuXwXy— Elizabeth Sanchez (@elizsanchezTV) July 18, 2018
Traffic diverted off 805 N at Imperial for #fatal accident @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @CHP_San_Diego pic.twitter.com/YvyzJdvi5R— Elizabeth Sanchez (@elizsanchezTV) July 18, 2018
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday on northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.
Monsoonal moisture continues the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Moisture will decrease Friday through the weekend, reducing but not eliminating the chances for thunderstorm activity.
A woman who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from the San Diego area to Santa Clarita was pulled from the vehicle and taken into custody Tuesday night on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway.
Protesters on Tuesday made their way into a National City Council meeting to demand answers over the death of Earl McNeil.
Hundreds of friends and family on Tuesday gathered to celebrate the short but powerful life of a Chula Vista teen killed in a hit-and-run crash.
The weather often plays a role in health trends, and our current hot, humid conditions are no exception. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said some of the most common issues are nothing more than skin deep.
A downtown bar in San Diego is facing backlash after it promoted a party to celebrate Comic-Con attendees leaving San Diego after the convention ends.
In February 2018, the City of San Diego admitted more than 300 water customers had been overcharged due to human error.
Residents across the San Diego region are reporting an increase of coyote sightings around their homes.
At some point in life, many people stop worrying about what other people think - and only do what makes them happy.