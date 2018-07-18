Insect & Ladybug Festival 2018

(SAN DIEGO) - Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 21 – 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This one-of-a-kind festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages!

The event features thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches!

Bug collecting, interactive insect arts and crafts, as well as tasty cooked meal worm larva – in various flavors including mesquite, teriyaki and barbeque – are just some of the engaging activities scheduled at the Festival. Local bug experts will be available for questions and several educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike.

If the meal worm larva doesn't fill you up, there will be food and drink from Two For The Road food truck, The Rush Coffee and San Diego Lemon Life will be available for purchase at Insect Festival.

This event is included with paid regular admission or membership. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, click here!