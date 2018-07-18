Water main break causes road closure in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - Lanes were closed Wednesday on Mission Gorge Road between Fanita Drive and Carlton Hills Boulevard because of a water main break, officials said.



The water main break was reported shortly before 11 p.m. and the road was closed until 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



Shortly after 2 a.m. one lane was opened in each direction on Mission Gorge Road between state Route 125 and Carlton Hills Boulevard.



Lane closures would remain in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to CHP.