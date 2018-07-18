Water main break causes road closure in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - Lanes were closed Wednesday on Mission Gorge Road between Fanita Drive and Carlton Hills Boulevard because of a water main break, officials said.
The water main break was reported shortly before 11 p.m. and the road was closed until 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 2 a.m. one lane was opened in each direction on Mission Gorge Road between state Route 125 and Carlton Hills Boulevard.
Lane closures would remain in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to CHP.
A 28-year-old man died Wednesday after he was found shot in a car in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood, police said.
Calling all aspiring entomologists! You're invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival this weekend!
Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, will conduct its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.
A 25-year-old man suffered a fractured femur today when he was shot in the right leg by a man in San Diego's Chollas View neighborhood, police said.
Hundreds of friends and family on Tuesday gathered to celebrate the short but powerful life of a Chula Vista teen killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Denzel Washington returns to the big screen in 'The Equalizer 2' on Friday, July 20 at a theater near you!
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday on northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.
Monsoonal moisture continues the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Moisture will decrease Friday through the weekend, reducing but not eliminating the chances for thunderstorm activity.
A woman who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from the San Diego area to Santa Clarita was pulled from the vehicle and taken into custody Tuesday night on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway.