Police looking for suspects after man shot in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man suffered a fractured femur Wednesday when he was shot in the right leg by a man in San Diego's Chollas View neighborhood, police said.



It happened shortly after 1 a.m. in an alley in the 700 block of Duval Street near Guymon Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



The victim was walking westbound with a 30-year-old woman in the north alley near 4800 Guymon Street when a dark sedan headed northbound on Duval Street stopped near the mouth of the alley, Buttle said.



Three men got out of the car, then the front passenger, who had a gun, asked the couple where they were from and shot at them seven times, Buttle said.



The woman was uninjured, but the man was struck in the upper right leg and suffered a fractured femur, Buttle said.



The man was transported to a hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening, Buttle said.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



Gang detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the incident.