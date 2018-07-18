Comic-Con 2018: Preview night about to invade downtown, what to expect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, will conduct its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.



At 6 p.m., Warner Bros. will screen the world premiere pilot of its new series "Manifest." There will also be an advanced screening of next week's episode of "The 100."



Later, at 9 p.m., New Line Cinema will host filmmaker guests and screen previews from its upcoming slate of horror films at the Horton Grand Theatre.



Another Comic-Con event, a 4 p.m. workshop for teachers, will be held at the Central Library. Educators will learn how to incorporate comics into their lessons. The workshop will be led by Peter Carlson of Green Dot Public Schools, Antero Garcia of Stanford University and Susan Kirtley of Portland State University.

Attendance at this year's convention, which officially opens Thursday, is expected to top 130,000 people.



With streets sure to be crowded through the weekend, many officials recommend using public transit to reach Comic-Con venues.



MTS trolleys on the Sycuan Green Line route will depart from stations toward the Convention Center at least every 15 minutes during the duration of Comic-Con, including from SDCCU Stadium, which will offer 5,000 free parking spots.



The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will run similar schedules, with departures lasting until at least midnight in many cases.



The North County Transit District will also operate a special northbound train from the Santa Fe Depot on Saturday at 9:15 p.m.

Final preparations underway for #ComicCon2018 Expect traffic delays. Harbor Dr will be shut down. Details @News8 pic.twitter.com/M4hmr1G4Yj — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) July 18, 2018

