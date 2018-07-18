San Diego Comic-Con: Preview night invades downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, conducts its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.

The fun was just beginning as many picked up their badges and costumed superheroes, zombies, and aliens were taking over the streets of Downtown San Diego.

News 8's Heather Hope reports from Downtown where she picked up her Avengers collector's item: a souvenir book all on preview day.

The costumes are out and crowds are here for @Comic_Con ??‍?? Check out our Preview of events as thousands make their way to the 4-day fest! See our story on @CBS8 at 5pm as I’m dressed as The #Incredibles meets @JanetJackson #Control called “In-Controllable”?? pic.twitter.com/doifD4irm5 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) July 18, 2018

Attendance at this year's convention, which officially opens Thursday, is expected to top 130,000 people.

With streets sure to be crowded through the weekend, many officials recommend using public transit to reach Comic-Con venues.

MTS trolleys on the Sycuan Green Line route will depart from stations toward the Convention Center at least every 15 minutes during the duration of Comic-Con, including from SDCCU Stadium, which will offer 5,000 free parking spots.

The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will run similar schedules, with departures lasting until at least midnight in many cases.

The North County Transit District will also operate a special northbound train from the Santa Fe Depot on Saturday at 9:15 p.m.

Authorities have also warned that people attending Comic-Con should be very patient. A number of new safety procedures are being implemented this year and security will be tight. News 8's Alicia Summers reports with more on what fans should now:



Some highlights of preview night were slated to be:

Warner Bros. will screen the world premiere pilot of its new series "Manifest." There will also be an advanced screening of next week's episode of "The 100."

New Line Cinema will host filmmaker guests and screen previews from its upcoming slate of horror films at the Horton Grand Theatre.

A workshop for teachers, will be held at the Central Library. Educators will learn how to incorporate comics into their lessons. The workshop will be led by Peter Carlson of Green Dot Public Schools, Antero Garcia of Stanford University and Susan Kirtley of Portland State University.

Harbor Drive closure in effect now for @Comic_Con. Closed today through 9pm. Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 7am to 9pm. #SDCC2018 @CityofSanDiego @portofsandiego pic.twitter.com/iPz4w4Faoz — SD Convention Center (@SDConventionCtr) July 18, 2018

Final preparations underway for #ComicCon2018 Expect traffic delays. Harbor Dr will be shut down. Details @News8 pic.twitter.com/M4hmr1G4Yj — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) July 18, 2018

Photos: Dan Noon



