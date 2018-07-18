San Diego Comic-Con: Preview night invades downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, conducts its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.
The fun was just beginning as many picked up their badges and costumed superheroes, zombies, and aliens were taking over the streets of Downtown San Diego.
News 8's Heather Hope reports from Downtown where she picked up her Avengers collector's item: a souvenir book all on preview day.
The costumes are out and crowds are here for @Comic_Con ???? Check out our Preview of events as thousands make their way to the 4-day fest! See our story on @CBS8 at 5pm as I’m dressed as The #Incredibles meets @JanetJackson #Control called “In-Controllable”?? pic.twitter.com/doifD4irm5— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) July 18, 2018
Attendance at this year's convention, which officially opens Thursday, is expected to top 130,000 people.
With streets sure to be crowded through the weekend, many officials recommend using public transit to reach Comic-Con venues.
Related: Fans boycott Smoking Gun Bar, after "Geeks Be Gone Party" ad
MTS trolleys on the Sycuan Green Line route will depart from stations toward the Convention Center at least every 15 minutes during the duration of Comic-Con, including from SDCCU Stadium, which will offer 5,000 free parking spots.
The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will run similar schedules, with departures lasting until at least midnight in many cases.
The North County Transit District will also operate a special northbound train from the Santa Fe Depot on Saturday at 9:15 p.m.
Authorities have also warned that people attending Comic-Con should be very patient. A number of new safety procedures are being implemented this year and security will be tight. News 8's Alicia Summers reports with more on what fans should now:
Some highlights of preview night were slated to be:
Harbor Drive closure in effect now for @Comic_Con. Closed today through 9pm. Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 7am to 9pm. #SDCC2018 @CityofSanDiego @portofsandiego pic.twitter.com/iPz4w4Faoz— SD Convention Center (@SDConventionCtr) July 18, 2018
Final preparations underway for #ComicCon2018 Expect traffic delays. Harbor Dr will be shut down. Details @News8 pic.twitter.com/M4hmr1G4Yj— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) July 18, 2018
Photos: Dan Noon
RELATED COVERAGE
There is a renewed call for protective barriers along the State Route 56 bike path where, in some sections, only a chain-link fence separates bike riders from freeway traffic.
Some tennis experts say San Diego native, Taylor Fritz is the best hope to be America's next great tennis star.
A citywide wellness program is in the works to offer San Diegans free health-related classes. Dozens of workshops will be held each year at libraries and recreation centers, according to the City of San Diego.
Major traffic is expected to start Wednesday evening as Comic-Con kicks off with preview night in Downtown San Diego. MTS officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation and got into the SDCC spirit with an homage to the "Stranger Things."
A 28-year-old man died Wednesday after he was found shot in a car in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood, police said.
Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, conducts its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.
Dogs can be a man's best friend, but also a criminal's worst nightmare. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Miramar at the sheriff's K-9 training academy with the new recruits.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
Cameras did not scare two men who were captured trying to break into a Mission Hills home in broad daylight while the homeowner’s teenage son was inside.
We all know San Diego is an expensive place to live, but paying the "sunshine tax" to make a home in America's Finest City is nothing new. In digging through our News 8 archives we found two interesting past stories related to the cost of housing and land in San Diego County.