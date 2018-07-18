28-year-old man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Uni - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

28-year-old man dies after being found with gunshot wound in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man died Wednesday after he was found shot in a car in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood, police said.

Dispatchers received a report shortly after 12:35 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound in a vehicle at Park Boulevard and El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Dupree said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead there, Dupree said.

A man at the scene told officers the shooting happened before 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Martin Avenue in the Logan Heights area, Dupree said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available. Homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

