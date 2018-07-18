What to expect on Opening Day at Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Big bets, fast horses and superior style, Del Mar is as cool as ever.

Wednesday will be one of the busiest days in Del Mar as tens of thousands of people will flock to the track

Did you know that people have been picking ponies at Del Mar since 1937?



Wednesday kicks off a season full of family friendly events, in addition to the races the track will host more concerts than ever and family days.

However, gambling is still at the center of it all. Experts give this as a tip: when you’re sharing your experience with friends online, don’t give away too much information. An example of this is covering the barcode on your ticket when you post to social media.

Gates open at Del Mar 11:30 am with first post at 2 pm.

Don’t want to drive? The Coaster will have extra southbound and northbound runs. You can get off the train in Solana Beach and catch a free shuttle that will drop you off at the track.

