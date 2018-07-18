What to expect on Opening Day at Del Mar

Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a National Hiring Day Tuesday, July 24 at its more than 300 U.S. stores.
West Nile virus made its first appearance of the summer in San Diego County this week when a batch of mosquitoes trapped in Santee tested positive for the viral infection.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman, possibly in her late teens, killed by a hit-and-run driver as she walked along state Route 94 earlier this month.
Major traffic is expected to start Wednesday evening as Comic-Con kicks off with preview night in Downtown San Diego. MTS officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation and got into the SDCC spirit with an homage to the "Stranger Things."
A person was struck and killed Wednesday by an SUV on Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area, necessitating the closure of multiple freeway lanes during the morning commute.
A 28-year-old man died Wednesday after he was found shot in a car in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood, police said.
Calling all aspiring entomologists! You're invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival this weekend!
Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, will conduct its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.
A 25-year-old man suffered a fractured femur today when he was shot in the right leg by a man in San Diego's Chollas View neighborhood, police said.