Grocery chain Sprouts is looking for new employees in a National Hiring Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a National Hiring Day Tuesday, July 24 at its more than 300 U.S. stores.



The Phoenix-based grocery chain, known for its healthy and organic products, wants to fill full- and part-time, non-seasonal positions, including department managers, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receivers and scan coordinators.



The hiring day will run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sprouts said it offers competitive pay, team member discounts and opportunities for professional growth, and employees saved more than $10 million last year through store discounts.



Sprouts said it created 4,300 new jobs in 2017 and promoted 23 percent of its workforce. By the end of the year, the company will operate in 19 states, including the new markets of Maryland, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington state.



Sprouts operates 114 stores in California. In San Diego, there are 12 sprouts locations.



