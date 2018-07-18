News 8 Throwback: San Diego housing prices & open lots for sale - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8 Throwback: San Diego housing prices & open lots for sale in the late 1970s

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We all know San Diego is an expensive place to live, but paying the "sunshine tax" to make a home in America's Finest City is nothing new.

In digging through our News 8 archives we found two interesting past stories related to the cost of housing - and land - in San Diego County. If only we could turn back time and jump on one of those beautiful La Jolla lots...

In 1979, La Jolla Mesa Drive lots were going for over $300,000. "You'd think you'd get a house to go along with it," our News 8 reporter said at the time.
But look at those views!

In 1978, the average home price in San Diego was $73,000. While that sounds extremely inexpensive by today's standards, it was still $22,000 higher than the national average at the time!

As for housing prices now, as you can imagine the homes on La Jolla Mesa Drive are all worth well over $1 million. Take a look at modern day local real estate pricing here (if you dare).

