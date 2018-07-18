Your Stories Investigation: Cars keep crashing into fence along SR-56 bike path

Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, conducts its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- There is a renewed call for protective barriers along the State Route 56 bike path where, in some sections, only a chain-link fence separates bike riders from freeway traffic. Recent photos taken along the highway 56 bike path show numerous sections of damaged fencing caused by collisions. In 2011, a bicyclist was killed along SR-56 when a vehicle rolled off the highway and into the bike path. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)...
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify a woman, possibly in her late teens, killed by a hit-and-run driver as she walked along state Route 94 earlier this month. Later Wednesday afternoon they announced that the woman had been identified.
The state Franchise Tax Board suspended San Diego Christian College this month for failing to file a tax return. That means the private, nonprofit school in Santee can’t legally do business and has lost the right to use its name.
Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a National Hiring Day Tuesday, July 24 at its more than 300 U.S. stores.
West Nile virus made its first appearance of the summer in San Diego County this week when a batch of mosquitoes trapped in Santee tested positive for the viral infection.
Major traffic is expected to start Wednesday evening as Comic-Con kicks off with preview night in Downtown San Diego. MTS officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation and got into the SDCC spirit with an homage to the "Stranger Things."
A person was struck and killed Wednesday by an SUV on Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area, necessitating the closure of multiple freeway lanes during the morning commute.
A 28-year-old man died Wednesday after he was found shot in a car in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood, police said.