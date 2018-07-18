San Diego Sheriff's K-9 Academy: Taking a bite out of crime - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Sheriff's K-9 Academy: Taking a bite out of crime

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dogs can be a man's best friend, but also a criminal's worst nightmare.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Miramar at the sheriff's K-9 training academy with the new recruits.

The sheriff's K-9 unit was established in 1967. The department currently has 31 dogs.

