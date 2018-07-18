Caught On Camera: Mission Hills home attempted burglary

MISSION HILLS (NEWS 8) – Cameras did not scare two men who were captured trying to break into a Mission Hills home in broad daylight while the homeowner’s teenage son was inside.

According to the homeowner, Christie Thoene, the two suspects had been casing other homes in the Presidio Drive and Marilouise Way area. Thoene said she wanted to get the video out immediately hoping someone would recognize the two suspects.

Video shows as one the two suspects rings the door bell, checks the window and opens Thoene’s mailbox. “You can see him here, he tries to open the front door.”

The man then hits the doorbell a second time and listens. “They went around the back. One guy takes a peek inside says something to the effect of ‘we should bring the car around.’”

One of the men then looks straight at the camera – giving police a crystal clear image of his face. Moments later, the suspect in a red shirt returns with a hoodie on.

The two suspects have the following conversation:

Suspect 1: “Wait, can you, can you cover that camera?”

Suspect 2: “We didn’t steal anything yet. They are not going to check anything. Just put your hat on.”

The two men then proceed to enter the home not realizing that Thoene’s teenage son was upstairs taking a shower. “You see somebody walking into your home that does not belong there – it’s upsetting. It’s very upsetting. Something must have happened with my younger son getting out of the shower because they took off pretty quickly.”

Thoene said her neighbor saw the two men walking around their neighborhood looking like they were going from house to house. According to Thoene, the neighbor followed the men up the street for a bit before they left.

Thoene said, “It feels like a violation of your personal space. As neighbors and members of the community we need to watch out for these kinds of things.”

The two men did not get away with anything. It did, however, appear they may have tried to steal Thoene’s computer but got spooked. She said police have the surveillance video and they are investigating the case.

If you recognize either of the men in the surveillance video, you are asked to call the San Diego Police Department.