Free wellness workshops offered to San Diego residents

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A citywide wellness program is in the works to offer San Diegans free health-related classes. Dozens of workshops will be held each year at libraries and recreation centers, according to the City of San Diego.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer along with City Council President Myrtle Cole announced Tuesday that the City had partnered with Sharp HealthCare to create the program.

“We know San Diegans have busy lives with so many work and family responsibilities that folks often forget to focus on their own personal health,” Mayor Faulconer said. “This new partnership with Sharp HealthCare will provide opportunities for residents to get free health tips and other advice from top-notch health professionals at their neighborhood library or rec center."

According to the City of San Diego, the program will include 54 classes taught by Sharp HealthCare educators covering topics including depression, stress management, cancer prevention, diabetes, addiction and more.

The initiative was passed unanimously by the city council last year, according to Councilmember Cole.

“I encourage all residents who are interested to attend these workshops. These will help transform your lifestyle changes and more importantly, improve your quality of life," she said.

The wellness program will also offer flu vaccinations and health-related discounts for City employees.

To register for Sharp HealthCare classes, call 1-800-827-4277 or visit sharp.com/citywellness.