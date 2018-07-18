Taylor Fritz: John tries to take on a top 100 tennis star - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taylor Fritz: John tries to take on a top 100 tennis star

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some tennis experts say San Diego native, Taylor Fritz is the best hope to be America's next great tennis star. 

He recently returned from Wimbledon to play for the San Diego Aviators. Fritz allowed News 8's John Howard to step on the court and try and return one of his serves, which have been clocked as fast as 145 MPH! 

Taylor Fritz is currently ranked 65th in world. 

