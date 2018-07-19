Kitten Yoga: The purr-fect promotion for pet adoption

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Goat yoga may be all the rage, but the San Diego Humane Society is giving people the change to stretch out with adorable furry critters – cats!

The San Diego Humane Society is offering kitten yoga and the cats know their poses.

“Yoga is distressful, and then you get to play with kittens and bunnies – that is the bonus,” said Grace Dasinger.

It’s a unique yoga experience that allows kittens to weave in and out of the downward dog. “It’s much more light hearted. You are there to hang out with the kittens. It’s much less about yoga than playing with the kittens,” said Nazli Takesh, yoga instructor.

Goat yoga may be trending these days, but kitten yoga is helping raise awareness. “We have lots and lots of kittens up for adoption and lots of people who want to play with them,” said Staci Hurley, with the San Diego Humane Society.

Erin O’Brien is a yoga participant. “You get to hear the cats playing and meowing. It’s a fun experience.”

San Diego Humane Society educator said 1,300 cats go through the shelter each year. The $20 summer kitten yoga classes are helping to find furr-ever homes for them.

“We have had some kittens adopted because they [yoga participants] come back the next day and adopt,” said Hurley.

Grace Dasinger said kitten yoga “socializes them [the kittens] and they get used to being with a lot of different folks.”

Loretta Turner is a yoga participant. She said, “It does bring the special awareness to the community that you live in, and what's happening in the room. It’s really nice."

Kitten yoga at the San Diego Humane Society has sold out for the next month, but with cat season going through October, they are hoping to add more classes.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.