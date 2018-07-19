Encinitas: Battle over plan to put staircase at Beacon's Beach

The Encinitas Planning Commission on Thursday will vote on the next phase of a contentious project meant to improve access to Beacon’s Beach.
Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, conducts its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.
Goat yoga may be all the rage, but the San Diego Humane Society is giving people the change to stretch out with adorable furry critters – cats!
Over 130,000 pop culture devotees will come to San Diego's Gaslamp District for the annual four-day comic book convention Comic-Con, the big, bright and very heavily branded confab of costumed superfans and the corporate sponsors vying for their attention — and dollars.
There is a renewed call for protective barriers along the State Route 56 bike path where, in some sections, only a chain-link fence separates bike riders from freeway traffic.
Some tennis experts say San Diego native, Taylor Fritz is the best hope to be America's next great tennis star.
A citywide wellness program is in the works to offer San Diegans free health-related classes. Dozens of workshops will be held each year at libraries and recreation centers, according to the City of San Diego.
Major traffic is expected to start Wednesday evening as Comic-Con kicks off with preview night in Downtown San Diego. MTS officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation and got into the SDCC spirit with an homage to the "Stranger Things."
A 28-year-old man died Wednesday after he was found shot in a car in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood, police said.
Dogs can be a man's best friend, but also a criminal's worst nightmare. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Miramar at the sheriff's K-9 training academy with the new recruits.