Body found inside home after fire in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - One person was found dead inside a home in El Cajon as crews battled a house fire.
The fire broke out Thursday morning at the 900 block of south Magnolia Avenue.
Authorities have shut down Magnolia, between Renette Avenue and Chase Avenue while they battle the fire.
