Body found inside home after fire in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found inside home after fire in El Cajon

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - One person was found dead inside a home in El Cajon as crews battled a house fire.

The fire broke out Thursday morning at the 900 block of south Magnolia Avenue.

Authorities have shut down Magnolia, between Renette Avenue and Chase Avenue while they battle the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for further updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.