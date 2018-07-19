Fallen SDPD officer honored with bridge dedication

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Nearly two years after a tragedy that shook the San Diego Police Department and the community to the core, Officer Jonathon DeGuzman, is being honored.

The Palomar Street Bridge Overpass above Interstate 805 will be renamed to honor the fallen officer in his hometown of Chula Vista.

DeGuzman was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 28, 2016 while assigned to the Gang Suppression Unit. DeGuzman was a 16-year verteran of SDPD who had previously received a Purple Heart Award after being stabbed while on duty in 2003.

At Wednesday’s dedication ceremony will be Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas and SDPD Chief David Nisleit.