Fallen SDPD officer honored with bridge dedication

Nearly two years after a tragedy that shook the San Diego Police Department and the community to the core, Officer Jonathon DeGuzman, is being honored.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in El Cajon Thursday morning found a person dead inside, officials said.
Monsoonal moisture will decrease through early next week. Strengthening high pressure will increase temperatures through the next week.
The Encinitas Planning Commission on Thursday will vote on the next phase of a contentious project meant to improve access to Beacon’s Beach.
Comic-Con International, again expected to draw a wide array of fans of the popular arts, conducts its annual preview night at the San Diego Convention Center Wednesday night.
Goat yoga may be all the rage, but the San Diego Humane Society is giving people the change to stretch out with adorable furry critters – cats!
Over 130,000 pop culture devotees will come to San Diego's Gaslamp District for the annual four-day comic book convention Comic-Con, the big, bright and very heavily branded confab of costumed superfans and the corporate sponsors vying for their attention — and dollars.
There is a renewed call for protective barriers along the State Route 56 bike path where, in some sections, only a chain-link fence separates bike riders from freeway traffic.
Some tennis experts say San Diego native, Taylor Fritz is the best hope to be America's next great tennis star.