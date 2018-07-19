Lyft San Diego: The easiest and fastest way to get around Comic - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lyft San Diego: The easiest and fastest way to get around Comic Con

(SAN DIEGO) - Comic Con is here and that means a lot of extra traffic out on San Diego's roads.

As a reminder, Harbor Drive between Park Blvd & 1st Avenue for the duration of Comic Con. Use alternative transportation, like a rideshare, or walk into the Gaslamp quarter for rides or use pick/drop off zones at the Lyft Lounge and Embarcadero Marina Park North.

All fans can use code KFMBLYFT for 25% off one ride to Comic-Con!

