Comic Con Without a Badge

(SAN DIEGO) - There are plenty of events going on at this year's Comic Con that you don't need a badge for. Blogger Jeff Hamby shares a few of his favorite upcoming events that you won't need an official badge for.

Esports Arena Drive -- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Petco Park in the Park

Test your gaming skills at this mobile gaming arena stopping by Petco Park's community ballpark, Park in the Park, during SDCC.

The arena is made of an 18-wheel semi-truck that will unfold to create a stage and VIP lounge perfect for gaming.

Guests will be able to test an array of gaming products from HyperX and have the chance to win prizes.

'Experience' -- Thursday through Sunday, Lexus Premier Lot

Badge-holders can partake in the "Experience" as VIP. If this year's event is anything like last year’s, the lot will feature food trucks, giveaways and music on top of high-quality interactive experiences from popular movie and television companies.

Marvel’s "Cloak and Dagger" has already announced an activation at the Experience that will give guests a thrill using a bungee harness, and there is sure to be more to come.

Her Universe Fashion Show -- Thursday, 6 p.m., Manchester Grand Hyatt

Enjoy a geeky fashion show featuring couture stylings from both professional and amateur designers.

The show's finalists, chosen from hundreds of submissions, showcase original sci-fi and pop-culture inspired designs for a chance to join Her Universe founder, Ashley Eckstein, in creating a new collection for Hot Topic.

Fashion and pop-culture fans line up for hours for this free fashion show that may even include a celebrity sighting or two. Seating is first come, first served and the line opens at 1 p.m.

DC Universe Experience -- Thursday through Sunday, 9:30 to 7 p.m. (5 p.m. on Sunday), Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

In what will likely prove to be one of the more popular experiences outside San Diego Comic-Con, DC Universe is bringing dozens of interactives to their activation at the Hilton.

Fans will get the chance to search for clues to find Dick Grayson, they’ll create mayhem with Harley Quinn in her chaos room, traverse the sewers with Batman and view rare DC memorabilia.

Guests can register in advance but it will not guarantee admission or speed up the process. Get there early, because the lines for this one will

Hop Con: The w00tstout Festival -- Thursday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Stone World Bistro & Gardens (Liberty Station)

Pop-culture enthusiasts and beer aficionados alike will love this suds-tasting event presented by San Diego staple Stone Brewing.

For the sixth year during Comic-Con, Stone founder Greg Kock, Fark.com creator Drew Curtis and actor Wil Wheaton will debut a special batch of brew -- this year, it's w00tstout 6.0.

The brew is described as a complex-flavored imperial stout made in a pecan, rye and bourbon-soaked barrel.

A $75 ticket to this year's event gets attendees 15 three-ounce tastes of w00tstout 6.0 and other Stone creations, unlimited tastings of gourmet bites -- like mac and cheese croquettes, lamb meatball melts and Vietnamese spring rolls -- plus access to lawn games, music and "a few extra surprises."First Look"

MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday through Sunday), Fleet Science Center

Can you pull a tablecloth off a table without disturbing the dishes on top? Do you stay drier running or walking in the rain?

Get the answer to some of your burning questions at the new exhibit based on the popular TV show, "Mythbusters."

Just like the show, this hands-on exhibit will allow guests to use the scientific method to test some commonly-held theories.

Access to the exhibit at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park, can be added to a general admission ticket for $5.

Dead Quarters -- Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday), Outside Hilton Gaslamp

Outrun the undead at "The Walking Dead's" off-site SDCC activation.

Creators boast an immersive walk-through that will take visitors through the series' settings, including a 22-foot Zombie slide like the one seen in "Fear the Walking Dead."

'Star Trek: Discovery' Gallery -- Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close, Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery

The Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery (363 Fifth Avenue) in the Gaslamp will be transformed into an immersive Mirror Universe Experience during Comic-Con 2018.

The exhibit will feature a photo opportunity with Emperor Georgiou’s throne and will showcase props and costumes from the series. There will also be “Star Trek” Comic-Con exclusives for sale.

LAIKA Live -- Opens Friday, July 13 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Times vary in the following days and are listed on laika.com. 350 Fifth Ave. Free.