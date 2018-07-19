Comic Con Without a Badge

(SAN DIEGO) - There are plenty of events going on at this year's Comic Con that you don't need a badge for. Blogger Jeff Hamby shares a few of his favorite upcoming events that you won't need an official badge for.
Esports Arena Drive -- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Petco Park in the Park
'Experience' -- Thursday through Sunday, Lexus Premier Lot
Her Universe Fashion Show -- Thursday, 6 p.m., Manchester Grand Hyatt
DC Universe Experience -- Thursday through Sunday, 9:30 to 7 p.m. (5 p.m. on Sunday), Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Hop Con: The w00tstout Festival -- Thursday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Stone World Bistro & Gardens (Liberty Station)
MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday through Sunday), Fleet Science Center
Dead Quarters -- Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday), Outside Hilton Gaslamp
'Star Trek: Discovery' Gallery -- Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close, Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery
LAIKA Live -- Opens Friday, July 13 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Times vary in the following days and are listed on laika.com. 350 Fifth Ave. Free.
Comic-Con madness is in full swing in San Diego and will continue through Sunday. Attendance at this year's convention, which opened Thursday, is expected to top 130,000 people, but in decades past the crowds were a tad bit smaller.
Authorities are seeking help in locating a man who drove through a police barricade and led officers on a chase down multiple San Diego freeways last Saturday.
Blogger Jeff Hamby shares a few of his favorite upcoming events that you won't need an official badge for.
Nearly two years after a tragedy that shook the San Diego Police Department and the community to the core, Officer Jonathon DeGuzman, is being honored.
Ted Williams is the last major league baseball player to hit over .400. The Boston Red Sox slugger captivated millions with his dazzling swing and towering homers throughout the 1940s and 1950s in competition with New York Yankees hero Joe DiMaggio.
Comic Con is here and that means a lot of extra traffic out on San Diego's roads! As a reminder, Harbor Drive between Park Blvd & 1st Avenue for the duration of Comic Con. Use alternative transportation, like a rideshare, or walk into the Gaslamp quarter for rides or use pick/drop off zones at the Lyft Lounge and Embarcadero Marina Park North. Lyft Lounge at Comic-Con
Comic Con is here and that means a lot of extra traffic out on San Diego's roads! As a reminder, Harbor Drive between Park Blvd & 1st Avenue for the duration of Comic Con. Use alternative transportation, like a rideshare, or walk into the Gaslamp quarter for rides or use pick/drop off zones at the Lyft Lounge and Embarcadero Marina Park North. Lyft Lounge at Comic-Con
Firefighters responding to a house fire in El Cajon Thursday found a man in his late 70s dead inside a bedroom, officials said.
Cameras did not scare two men who were captured trying to break into a Mission Hills home in broad daylight while the homeowner’s teenage son was inside.
Monsoonal moisture will decrease through early next week. Strengthening high pressure will increase temperatures through the next week.