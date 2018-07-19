Rod Roddenberry unveils film at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With San Diego Comic-Con taking over there are many different attractions and unveilings happening over the course of the weekend.

Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, will be doing one such unveiling by releasing a new film, "Instant," across all Roddenberry social media platforms on Thursday afternoon. But those in attendance at the “Roddenberry Presents” Comic-Con panel on Thursday got the first look at the film!

The short film tells the story of a desperate criminal that takes six people hostage. But as time is running out, we discover that one of our patrons is concealing an unimaginable secret.

Rod spoke with Morning Extra about the film.