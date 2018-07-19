'From the Bridge' documentary debuting at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Nichelle Nichols - the actress and singer best known for her work on Star Trek - is at this year's San Diego Comic-Con for several wonderful reasons.

One is to introduce the debut of 'From The Bridge' - a documentary chronicling the evolution of "sci-fi, horror and comic book fandom" featuring some of the biggest names in the genres and hosted by George Takei.

Nichelle will also be making her last in-person appearance to sign autographs for fans at the convention.

Nichelle spoke with News 8's Heather Myers about the film and her plans for this year's Comic-Con.

See a trailer for the "From The Bridge" below:

To view on YouTube click here.