Crime Watch: Man caught on camera in attempted Mission Hills burglary identified

MISSION HILLS (NEWS 8) - San Diego County Crime Stoppers and San Diego police investigators on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Tyler Luz and an unidentified suspect.
Both men are wanted for a residential hot prowl burglary in the Mission Hills area, which was captured on surveillance video.
Tyler Luz is described as a white male 20-years-old, 5'11" tall, weighs 170 lbs., has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Pictured is 20-year-old suspect Tyler Luz
According to the homeowner, Christie Thoene, the two suspects had been casing other homes in the Presidio Drive and Marilouise Way area. Thoene told News 8 on Wednesday that she wanted to get the video out immediately hoping someone would recognize the two suspects.
After News 8 aired the story on Wednesday, a viewer came forward and identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler Luz.
"I am just really grateful to everybody who helped out. It's fantastic that everybody stepped up," said Thoene.
"We've had a ton of people get in touch with us on social media. It was amazing how many neighbors came forward with images of their own. Neighbors who had seen their car or who had seen these guys knock on their door. The floodgates really opened," added Thoene.
"The neighborhood is paying attention. I think that's a good message to send to anyone who is thinking about coming to the neighborhood and doing something similar. There are a lot of people watching," she said.
Video showed one the two suspects ringing the door bell, checking the window and opening Thoene's mailbox. The man identified as Tyler Luz looks straight at the camera - giving police a crystal clear image of his face. Moments later, he returns with a hoodie on.
The two men then proceeded to enter the home not realizing that Thoene's teenage son was upstairs taking a shower. "You see somebody walking into your home that does not belong there - it's upsetting. It's very upsetting. Something must have happened with my younger son getting out of the shower because they took off pretty quickly," said Thoene.
Luz and the unidentified man did not get away with anything. It did, however, appear they may have tried to steal Thoene's computer but got spooked.
We showed you surveillance video of a burglary in Mission Hills last night. Today @SanDiegoPD has the suspect's Identity and photo on a wanted poster. @KellyNews8 pic.twitter.com/tLaNcnIocz— M Escovedo (@DeskEight) July 20, 2018
Anyone with information on the location of Tyler Luz is asked to call SDPD's Western Division at (619) 692-4820 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips. There is a reward of $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
