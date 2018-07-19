Mission Hills: Man caught on camera in attempted burglary identified

MISSION HILLS (NEWS 8) - San Diego County Crime Stoppers and San Diego police investigators on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Tyler Luz and an unidentified suspect.

Both men are wanted for a residential hot prowl burglary in the Mission Hills area, which was captured on surveillance video. Tyler Luz is described as a white male 20-years-old, 5'11" tall, weighs 170 lbs., has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to the homeowner, Christie Thoene, the two suspects had been casing other homes in the Presidio Drive and Marilouise Way area. Thoene told News 8 on Wednesday that she wanted to get the video out immediately hoping someone would recognize the two suspects.

Video shows as one the two suspects rings the door bell, checks the window and opens Thoene's mailbox. The man identified as Tyler Luz looks straight at the camera - giving police a crystal clear image of his face. Moments later, he returns with a hoodie on.

The two men then proceed to enter the home not realizing that Thoene's teenage son was upstairs taking a shower. "You see somebody walking into your home that does not belong there - it's upsetting. It's very upsetting. Something must have happened with my younger son getting out of the shower because they took off pretty quickly."

Luz and the unidentified man did not get away with anything. It did, however, appear they may have tried to steal Thoene's computer but got spooked.

Anyone with information on the location of Tyler Luz is asked to call SDPD's Western Division at (619) 692-4820 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips. There is a reward of $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

