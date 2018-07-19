How does a $15 bus ride from San Diego to San Francisco sound?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Traveling around the West Coast from San Diego just got cheaper - a lot cheaper thanks to German bus company FlixBus.

FlixBus announced new routes and prices ranging from $3 to $22 from San Diego to destinations like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Nevada and Tucson, Arizona.

This past May, Pierre Gourdain, the managing director of FlixBus USA said, "America is a different beast entirely, but we're prepared to change people's mindsets about mobility. We believe everyone should be able to get where they want to go in life, and we found a way to make that dream a reality, comfortably and affordably. This is just the beginning for FlixBus in the United States."

A one way ticket from San Diego to San Francisco goes for $14.99. All transactions have a $2 fee, bringing the total to $16.99.

A one way ticket from San Diego to Los Angeles will cost you a total of $11.99 to book.

A one way from San Diego to Tucson, Arizona will cost a total of $21.98.

FlixBus gives passengers free Wi-Fi, extra legroom, private outlets and lots of room for their baggage.

keep an eye out for route fairs as low as $2.99.

