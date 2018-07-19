Zevely Zone: Not everyone finds San Diego Comic-Con amusing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Comic-Con is back in San Diego and with it comes the crowds, the costumes, and, according to at least one woman, a lack of consideration.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff plays "Anchorman" and meets a longtime local who wants San Diego to "stay classy."

This is kind of a BIG DEAL. I’ve just learned not everyone loves Comic Con. The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @Comic_Con #RonBurgundy #stayclassySanDiego pic.twitter.com/N0S5hkrdsE — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) July 19, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.