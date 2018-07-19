No Badge, No Problem: Things to do when you can't get in San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —It’s a steep price to get a San Diego Comic-Con badge, but it you don’t have one - don’t sweat - there’s much to see and do even outside the convention.

Pages of DC comic books come to life to at the DC Universe Experience, where you can release rage in the Harley Quinn room and prepare to be scared in the Swamp Thing.

If you make it out alive, trot over to the Walking Deadquarters.

"It's a fun interactive experience for all ages," said Rich Ma.

In that area you can see the show’s SWAT vehicle, sanctuary, walker compactor, and get dropped into a 22-foot zombie slide.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Fan Experience is also a big draw.

“You jump out of a helicopter and wind blows you like crazy, so you feel like you’re going through the air," said attendee Chris Byrne.

You can also act like an operative, then zip line down with a virtual reality headset.

Other things to check out outside of the convention center include:

