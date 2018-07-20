Bad Axe: New axe-throwing venue coming to Pacific Beach

Axe throwing may appear to be an activity best suited for the rugged outdoors, but it’s becoming a booming entertainment option in urban area like Pacific Beach.
The Trump administration said Thursday that it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with their families after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline a week away.
It’s a steep price to get a San Diego Comic-Con badge, but it you don’t have one - don’t sweat - there’s much to see and do even outside the convention.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and San Diego police investigators on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Tyler Luz and an unidentified suspect.
Comic-Con is back in San Diego and with it comes the crowds, the costumes, and, according to at least one woman, a lack of consideration. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff plays "Anchorman" and meets a longtime local who wants San Diego to "stay classy."
A local man regularly scuba dives alone at night off the coast of La Jolla. What he captures with his underwater camera is simply amazing. And Weiwei Goa is more than willing to share his love of nature with the rest of San Diego. See more of his incredible work here.
Traveling around the West Coast from San Diego just got cheaper - a lot cheaper thanks to German bus company FlixBus.
Five men were sentenced to between seven and 17 years in federal prison for their roles in a maritime cocaine smuggling operation in what the U.S. attorney Thursday said is a victory in the "war against drugs."