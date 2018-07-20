Bad Axe: New axe-throwing venue coming to Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (News 8) – Axe throwing may appear to be an activity best suited for the rugged outdoors, but it’s becoming a booming entertainment option in urban area like Pacific Beach.

On Friday, Bad Axe Throwing will open in Pacific Beach on Garnet Avenue, between Cass Street and Dawes Street. Bad Axe Throwing has 20 locations in the United States and Canada.

Ben Edgington is a Bad Axe Throwing manager. He is a knife thrower, juggler and he broke the record for the highest score in the Spring League World Axe Throwing league. “There is definitely overthinking in axe throwing. You think about your arms, your step, you think about what you are doing with your hands, and all you really need to do is throw it."

Bad Axe Throwing prices range between $20 to $44. No reservations necessary, but they are advised. There are eight lanes and 16 targets with 2.5 pound axes that are not razor sharp.

“It feels familiar like bowling or throwing darts but you get more of an adrenaline kick out of it. It’s an amazing date night,” said Edgington.

Axe throwing has become a big business across the country. Kids can also throw as long as they can do it safely, and it’s not a boys’ club.

“It’s not about gender. It’s about accuracy and repetition and practice,” said Miranda McClain, Bad Axe Throwing coach.

Pacific Beach is now a place where you can throw an axes like you’re in the woods as you make your way to the beach.

“Anyone walking by can peak their head in and we can teach them how to throw an axe,” said Edgington.

Bad Axe Throwing opens on Friday at 6 p.m. They will be giving free lessons all weekend.

Anyone can be a Bad Axe!! I feel like one! I threw out my nerves at @badaxethrowing opening in #PacificBeach on Friday @News8 on the @thecwsandiego @ 10 pic.twitter.com/dW2xYrTJzx — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) July 20, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.