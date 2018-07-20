Woman hit and killed by car in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A woman walking on a Vista street was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday night.

The crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 1400 block of East Vista Way, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Robert Smith said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Smith said.

The vehicle driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation and ``alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor,'' Smith said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 9:26 p.m. shutting down the intersection of East Vista Way and Palomar Place for the investigation.