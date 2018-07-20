Water main break shuts down San Marcos thoroughfare - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water main break shuts down San Marcos thoroughfare

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Major road repairs are underway on South Twin Oaks Valley Road between Craven road and Barham in San Marcos after a sinkhole formed in the middle of the road.

Crews say a water main break is to blame for the sinkhole. Repair workers have been on scene all night and expect to be there at least until mid-Friday morning.

One lane is open each way on Twin Oaks Valley road and authorities say the break is not affecting water supply for nearby residents and businesses. 

For the latest traffic condition check News 8 Traffic >> 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.