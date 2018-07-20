Water main break shuts down San Marcos thoroughfare

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Major road repairs are underway on South Twin Oaks Valley Road between Craven road and Barham in San Marcos after a sinkhole formed in the middle of the road.

Crews say a water main break is to blame for the sinkhole. Repair workers have been on scene all night and expect to be there at least until mid-Friday morning.

One lane is open each way on Twin Oaks Valley road and authorities say the break is not affecting water supply for nearby residents and businesses.

