2-year-old suffers serious injuries after fall from fourth-floor window in La Jolla

A brush fire has been reported in a canyon off the 5400 block of Caminito Bayo, east of La Jolla Mesa Drive in La Jolla, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital Friday with serious injuries after she fell from a fourth-floor window at an apartment complex in San Diego's University City neighborhood, police said.
The Trump administration said Thursday that it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with their families after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline a week away.
Major road repairs are underway on South Twin Oaks Valley Road between Craven road and Barham in San Marcos after a sinkhole formed in the middle of the road.
A 31-year-old woman died when she was struck by a car and killed while walking on a Vista street, authorities said Friday.
Monsoonal moisture will decrease through early next week. Strengthening high pressure will increase temperatures through the next week.
After a heated debate, the Encinitas Planning Commission on Thursday voted against a Beacon's Beach access staircase design.
Axe throwing may appear to be an activity best suited for the rugged outdoors, but it’s becoming a booming entertainment option in urban area like Pacific Beach.
It’s a steep price to get a San Diego Comic-Con badge, but it you don’t have one - don’t sweat - there’s much to see and do even outside the convention.