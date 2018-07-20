2-year-old suffers serious injuries after fall from fourth-floor window in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital Friday with serious injuries after she fell from a fourth-floor window at an apartment complex in San Diego's University City neighborhood, police said.



It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Garden Communities complex located in the 9100 block of Judicial Drive, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.



The girl reportedly leaned against a screen, which gave way, and she fell through the open window onto the concrete below, Bourasa said.



The girl suffered serious injuries and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital, Bourasa said.



An update on the girl's condition was not immediately available.