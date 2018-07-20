Brush fire breaks out in La Jolla canyon

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - Ground and helicopter crews have halted the spread of that canyon brush fire off the 5400 block of Caminito Bayo in La Jolla, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



The blaze, which has spread over less than a half-acre, has caused no reported structural damage or injuries.

San Diego Fire Dept working to extinguish brush fire in La Jolla pic.twitter.com/81pmFAdKsS — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) July 20, 2018

Facebook Video: Crews battling brush fire in La Jolla. (July 20, 2018)