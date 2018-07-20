Brush fire breaks out in La Jolla canyon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire breaks out in La Jolla canyon

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - Ground and helicopter crews have halted the spread of that canyon brush fire off the 5400 block of Caminito Bayo in La Jolla, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze, which has spread over less than a half-acre, has caused no reported structural damage or injuries.

Facebook Video: Crews battling brush fire in La Jolla. (July 20, 2018)

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.