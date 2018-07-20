Fire breaks out in Witch Creek near Julian

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cal-Fire is responding to a ten acre fire in Witch Creek outside of Julian. The fire has been dubbed the Cinnamon Fire and Cal-Fire says there is potential for it to spread.

One structure has caught fire and Sheriff's are evacuating two homes in the 25000 block of Creek Hallow Road.

Crews are working to get horses and dogs out of the area so they don't become trapped.

Chopper 8 is over the Cinnamon Fire