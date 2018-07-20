Driver who fled after hitting good Samaritan sentenced to year in custody

An unlicensed and uninsured motorist, who fled the scene after hitting a good Samaritan helping two people stranded in a broken- down car in Ocean Beach, was sentenced to a year in local custody.
Ground and helicopter crews have halted the spread of that canyon brush fire off the 5400 block of Caminito Bayo in La Jolla, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital Friday with serious injuries after she fell from a fourth-floor window at an apartment complex in San Diego's University City neighborhood, police said.
The Trump administration said Thursday that it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with their families after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline a week away.
Major road repairs are underway on South Twin Oaks Valley Road between Craven road and Barham in San Marcos after a sinkhole formed in the middle of the road.
A 31-year-old woman died when she was struck by a car and killed while walking on a Vista street, authorities said Friday.
Monsoonal moisture will decrease through early next week. Strengthening high pressure will increase temperatures through the next week.
After a heated debate, the Encinitas Planning Commission on Thursday voted against a Beacon's Beach access staircase design.