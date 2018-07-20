Judge: "Impressed" with effort to reunite separated children with families

Scripps Health this week announced it would be expanding its walk-in, convenient care division, Scripps HealthExpress.
The California Highway Patrol will increase enforcement in the San Diego and Oceanside areas this weekend in an effort to reduce the frequency of motorcycle crashes, authorities said Friday.
"Great progress" has been made in efforts to reunite children who were separated from their parents at the border during the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" crackdown on illegal immigration, a federal judge in San Diego said Friday.
A brush fire spread through a La Jolla-area canyon Friday, blackening steep open terrain near clusters of large homes, but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
Cal-Fire is responding to a ten acre fire in Witch Creek outside of Julian. The fire has been dubbed the Cinnamon Fire.
An unlicensed and uninsured motorist, who fled the scene after hitting a good Samaritan helping two people stranded in a broken- down car in Ocean Beach, was sentenced to a year in local custody.
A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital Friday with serious injuries after she fell from a fourth-floor window at an apartment complex in San Diego's University City neighborhood, police said.
The Trump administration said Thursday that it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with their families after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline a week away.
Major road repairs are underway on South Twin Oaks Valley Road between Craven road and Barham in San Marcos after a sinkhole formed in the middle of the road.