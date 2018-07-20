Scripps' HealthExpress walk-in clinics expanding to 12 new locations

News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
Comic-con is famous for its crazy costumes, but sometimes those outrageous outfits fall apart at the worst time.
A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital Friday with serious injuries after she fell from a fourth-floor window at an apartment complex in San Diego's University City neighborhood, police said.
A 48-year-old National City resident was killed Friday in a solo motorcycle wreck near Mount Miguel High School, authorities reported.
A brush fire that erupted in a squatters camp spread through part of a La Jolla-area canyon Friday, blackening steep open terrain near clusters of large homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
A wildfire spread over hilly rural terrain east of Ramona Friday afternoon, threatening several back-country homes and destroying one of them before ground and airborne crews could subdue the flames.
Scripps Health this week announced it would be expanding its walk-in, convenient care division, Scripps HealthExpress.
The California Highway Patrol will increase enforcement in the San Diego and Oceanside areas this weekend in an effort to reduce the frequency of motorcycle crashes, authorities said Friday.
"Great progress" has been made in efforts to reunite children who were separated from their parents at the border during the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" crackdown on illegal immigration, a federal judge in San Diego said Friday.