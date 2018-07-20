Scripps' HealthExpress walk-in clinics expanding to 12 new locations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Scripps Health this week announced it would be expanding its walk-in, convenient care division, Scripps HealthExpress.

Scripps Health will open 12 new locations over the next three months, including a new location in Carlsbad. All HealthExpress locations will be open to the public, not just current Scripps patients.

The new locations will include: Solana Beach, Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Valley, Hillcrest, Eastlake, Mission Valley, Torrey Pines, Oceanside, Rancho San Diego, Encinitas and Vista.

“More than ever, consumers are looking for convenient health care services that fit into their busy schedule,” said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps president and CEO. “HealthExpress is designed to provide high-quality medical services close to where people live and work. That’s why we are expanding this concept across the county.”

HealthExpress locations will offer medical services for minor illnesses and injuries on a walk-in, same-day basis. “Scripps HealthExpress is designed to meet the needs of patients who are looking for the convenience of a same-day, walk-in clinic,” said Siu Ming Geary, MD, an internal medicine specialist and vice president, primary care for Scripps Clinic Medical Group. “We aim to provide a high level of service that coordinates seamlessly with the care provided by patients’ primary care doctors.”

HealthExpress services include:

Care for minor illnesses, including flu-like symptoms, ear infections, sinus infections, urinary tract infections, skin conditions and bug bites and stings

School, sports and camp physical exams

Vaccinations for the flu, tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria and HPV

Care for minor cuts, burns and wounds

Point of care tests for blood sugar, pregnancy, strep and flu

Patients will be able to walk in, call or hold their place in line by visiting the Scripps HealthExpress website.