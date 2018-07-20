Cosplay Repair: Comic-Con's costume repair squad is here to rescue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Comic-con is famous for its crazy costumes, but sometimes those outrageous outfits fall apart at the worst time.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met a member of the International Cosplay Corps which provides emergency assistance.

Caitlin Brown is Sergeant Swift Stitch at Comic-Con. Bust a strap or a seam and she rescues and repairs.

If you find yourself at Comic-Con and your costume needs new life, never fear because Sergeant Stitch is there! She repairs costumes at no charge, but appreciates when people donate materials.

Check out her Facebook page!

Comic-Con Costume Emergengy? No problem. Sergeant Swift Stitch to the rescue and repair with hot glue and tape. Free of charge! The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @Comic_Con @thecwsandiego @SgtSwiftStitch pic.twitter.com/ddYwXm68j4 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) July 20, 2018

RELATED