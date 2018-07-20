Cosplay Repair: Comic-Con's costume repair squad is here to resc - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cosplay Repair: Comic-Con's costume repair squad is here to rescue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Comic-con is famous for its crazy costumes, but sometimes those outrageous outfits fall apart at the worst time. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met a member of the International Cosplay Corps which provides emergency assistance. 

Caitlin Brown is Sergeant Swift Stitch at Comic-Con. Bust a strap or a seam and she rescues and repairs. 

If you find yourself at Comic-Con and your costume needs new life, never fear because Sergeant Stitch is there! She repairs costumes at no charge, but appreciates when people donate materials. 

