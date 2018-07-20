Latest Technology: Security systems have caught up with the criminals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Improving surveillance camera technology is helping homeowners fight back against thieves. The latest cameras are delivering clear and multi-angle images that can lead straight to the suspects.

Just this week, high resolution cameras have helped in two cases.

When it comes to multi-camera surveillance systems, there's practically not a place on the property you can go without being seen.

“You can zoom in, see details sometimes license plates depending on where the camera is located,” said Eric Dempsey, founder and owner of Dempsey Alarms in Miramar.

Operating nine cameras on a system, Dempsey, who has 15-years in the surveillance business, marvels at the amazing video quality new home systems have.

"Now with digital cameras, IP wireless cameras, they're getting higher and higher resolution. Now, they're 4K and 8 megapixels," Dempsey said.

Crystal clear images displayed like of a San Marcos theft suspect stealing a package for charity from Austin Farner's gated community home’s doorstep.

“You see him. He reaches down and looks down at the package, and then he picks it up and takes off with it. He stole our package," Farner said.

Farners paid $300 on amazon for his 4HD cameras he installed himself. Now, neighbors have already identified a potential suspect to police.

Similarly in a Mission Hills theft, a News 8 viewer identified 20-year-old Tyler Luz as one of the men caught on camera breaking into Christie Thoene's home while her son was still inside.

"It was amazing how many neighbors came forward with images of their own. The floodgates really opened,” Thoene said.

Dempsey said the most common home surveillance camera placements are: front door, driveway, side gate and the back yard.

"I think it's definitely helping the police," he said. “We had a camera pointing at the front door which is not typical, most people have it pointing out toward the street, but the more angles on the property, more likely you are to capture faces and details.”

Sgt. Daniel Deese of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said for the San Marcos package case, since the item stolen for a charity golf tournament was valued at $600, the highest charge the suspect could face is a misdemeanor.

If you have any information on either of the case, you are asked to call police.

