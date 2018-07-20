Woman shot and killed in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

According to police, a victim was found with a gunshot wounds at an apartment complex located at 550 Los Arbolitos Boulevard. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

A person of interest not related to the victim was taken back to the Oceanside Police Department for questioning.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of family members. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside police.