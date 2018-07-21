Del Mar Heights: Deputies shoot driver at end of high-speed chase

A man was shot by Sheriff's Deputies Friday night after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit that came to an end in Del Mar Heights.
Day two of Comic-Con has come and gone, but tens of thousands of people are still hitting the streets of downtown San Diego – pumping thousands of dollars into the local economy.
For years, Honor Flight San Diego has fulfilled its mission to fly San Diego’s war heroes to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.
A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday inside an Oceanside apartment building today and a person of interest was being questioned, according to police.
A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital Friday with serious injuries after she fell from a fourth-floor window at an apartment complex in San Diego's University City neighborhood, police said.
Improving surveillance camera technology is helping homeowners fight back against thieves. The latest cameras are delivering clear and multi-angle images that can lead straight to the suspects.
News 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, spent a few hours with Padres all-time great Trevor Hoffman who is headed to Cooperstown to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.
Comic-con is famous for its crazy costumes, but sometimes those outrageous outfits fall apart at the worst time.
A 48-year-old National City resident was killed Friday in a solo motorcycle wreck near Mount Miguel High School, authorities reported.