Del Mar Heights: Deputies shoot driver at end of high-speed chase

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - A man was shot by Sheriff's Deputies Friday night after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit that came to an end in Del Mar Heights.

Authorities believe the suspect was driving a stolen Audi from the Vista area. The man was believed to be armed with a pistol.

The pursuit first began on westbound Highway-78, and then onto southbound Interstate-5. The suspect then took the Carmel Valley Road exit.

After the he wiped out into a berm, the suspect got out the car and confronted officers. Deputies shot the man in the shoulder. His condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.