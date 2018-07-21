Del Mar: Man shot by Sheriff's Deputies after high-speed chase - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Del Mar: Man shot by Sheriff's Deputies after high-speed chase

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - A man was shot by Sheriff's Deputies Friday night after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit that came to an end in Del Mar Heights. 

The chase began in North County and hit speeds of 100-miles-per-hour before coming to and end. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

