Honor Flight: Fundraiser to send war heroes to Washington D.C.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – For years, Honor Flight San Diego has fulfilled its mission to fly San Diego’s war heroes to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

The non-profit relies on donations to serve local war hears, but this year it need the public’s help to help them fulfill its mission.

One of the local heroes is retired U.S. Naval Pilot Admiral Don Shelton. He enlisted in 1939, and served during World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. “I flew over a hundred airplanes in my career. It was a joy to fly every one of them. World War II was different. The people that fought it were in it to win.”

This past May, joined 80 other World War II veterans and Korean War veterans for Honor Flight San Diego where they flew to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II memorial, along with other war memorials along the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. “[It] just meant the culmination of a life of having served,” he said.

This past spring’s flight was in limbo, and now the September Honor Flight is in dire need of donations. “We owe it to them and gives them closure,” said Holly Shaffner, with Honor Flight.

Next Sunday, a fundraiser is planned to help raise $240,000 to send war heroes to Washington D.C. “We want them to get there before they pass away or experience health issues,” said Shaffner.

Retired U.S. Naval Aviation Captain Royce Williams will share his story about being the pilot who shot down Russian enemy fighters during the Korean War. His story was classified for 50 years. Captain Royce Williams has previously taken part of Honor Flight. “The memorials were always there. This time, it meant something because I felt like [I] was part of it.”

The Honor Flight fundraiser will take place Sunday, July 29th at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

To learn more, make donations or to purchase tickets visit the Honor Flight San Diego website.