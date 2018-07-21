Economic Alert: Comic-Con expected to bring $147 million to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Day two of Comic-Con has come and gone, but tens of thousands of people are still hitting the streets of downtown San Diego – pumping thousands of dollars into the local economy.

Over the four-day convention, more than 135,000 people are expected to attend Comic-Con, but more than that will hit the Gaslamp District – eating at restaurants, drinking at bars, staying at hotels, snapping up memorabilia – all benefiting San Diego’s economy.

Experts estimate that over the course of this year’s Comic-Con, more than $87 million will be generated through direct attendee spending. The regional impact of Comic-Con is expected to top $147 million, with the hotel and sales tax revenue alone estimated to be $3.3 million.

Sean Shoja owns Toscana in the Gaslamp. He said Comic-Con is one of their biggest money makers of the year. They even created a special menu catering specially to the “con” crowd. “We know they are tired. We know they are hungry and exhausted. So we create a menu that is fast, quick and high in carbs.”

This weekend, there will be plenty to experience, much of which does not require a badge, including: the Zombie Walk through downtown at 7 p.m., and the light saber battle in Balboa Park at 8 p.m.

