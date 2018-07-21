San Diego Police investigating homicide in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who died Saturday morning on a sidewalk in Old Town.

Police received a call at 1 a.m. of an injured person in the 4500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, said San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from lacerations and trauma to his upper torso, Dupree said. Arriving paramedics treated the man, who eventually was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not known and there are no suspects at this time.

The San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at (619) 531-2293.