Fire rips through Sunday school building in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fire crews responded to a fully involved building fire in the 7000 block of Amherst Drive in Rolando.

The fire was in a secondary building of the New Assurance Baptist church where people were preparing food for an appreciation dinner.

Paint cans in the building caused many explosions as the fire ripped through the building. Firefighters say the building suffered extensive damage.

This is the second tragedy in the last few months for the church. Their pastor passed away on May 29th. The church says that despite the fire, they still plan to have Sunday Worship service in the morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.